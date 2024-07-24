FIABCI urges estate professionals to diversify investment portfolio

To overcome persisting challenges in the housing sector, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, of Afriland Properties Plc, Uzo Oshogwe, has encouraged estate professionals to diversify their investment portfolios, products, and management’s framework.

She tasked practitioners with considering a mix of facilities management, property rentals, property management and brokerage to get balanced.

She also stressed the need to change the building construction model from the usual ‘bricks and mortar’ and ensure their business continued to be liquid.

She gave this charge at the International Real Estate Federation Nigeria 2024 annual general meeting and the induction of 25 new members in Lagos recently.

Oshogwe, in a presentation on “Real estate/leadership and strategy for business growth in a VUCA economy”, explained that VUCA represented volatility, uncertainty, complexity and ambiguity in the economy.

She noted that with unpredictable times in the economy, operatives must develop strategic foresight, an agile mindset for change, emotional intelligence towards staff, prioritise innovation and focus on customers/market needs.

She asserted that there was a need for resilience and risk management, leveraging strategic partnerships and collaboration to make progress and an ecosystem that facilitates growth.