Finding Out I Had Lyme Disease Was Shocking – Serena Williams’ Husband

Serena Williams’ husband, Alexis Ohanian has come out to say that he has received a diagnosis of Lyme disease. He recently revealed that the result came as a shock to him, and the world has been reacting.

According to him, doctors told him about the diagnosis after he underwent multiple medical procedures, but he is grateful that there are no symptoms.

Alexis added that he spends very little time in the wilderness, so the diagnosis is still a surprise.

Lyme disease is caused by a bacteria that is transmitted to humans through the bite of infected black-legged ticks.

His words, “Doing a full battery of health scans, tests, etc, and found out I have lyme disease. Wild. No symptoms, thankfully, but gonna treat. Good cholesterol is too low. Bad cholesterol is just OK. Gotta work on that. On the plus-side: 822 ng/dL total + 162 ng/dL free testosterone.

I’ve got a loved one who had it a few years back, showed tons symptoms etc and just couldn’t figure it out until they tested him for it and then found it (treated it successfully, too). I spend so little time in the wilderness/northeast this was quite a surprise.”

WOW.