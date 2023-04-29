Firmino Would Be A Bench Player At Barcelona – Rivaldo

Brazil legend, Rivaldo has come out to warn Roberto Firmino against joining Barcelona due to potentially receiving less playing time under Xavi. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, even if he believes Firmino might want to fulfil his dream of playing for Barcelona, he has to be certain of what his role in the team would be before signing.

Rivaldo added that Xavi is known to play with only one centre-forward, and Lewandowski is already at the club.

His words, “Following in the footsteps of other great Brazilian players, I believe Firmino would fulfil a dream of playing for Barcelona. However, I think he should first find out what his role in the team would be.”

“Xavi always plays with one centre forward – Robert Lewandowski – and the arrival of Firmino could suggest a change of strategy, but will most likely mean that he would be a bench player who would play only a few minutes. That’s why I think he should weigh up his decision, not least because he’s leaving Liverpool because he’s lost his leading role within the club. That does not take away the beautiful history he has written.”