Foluke Daramola Once Insulted Me When We Worked Together – Yeni Kuti

Popular media personality, Yeni Kuti has come out to react to the viral video of actress Foluke Daramola-Salako berating Nigerian youths for insulting their elders on social media. She recently had her say via her social media page, and fans have been reacting.

According to her, she can remember how she and Foluke worked on a job together many years ago, which led to the actress disrespecting her, even if she might have forgotten now.

Kuti added that while she is not in support of youths insulting their elders online, people reap what they sow.

Her words, “Foluke Daramola. I like her. She is everything. I talk to her but I remember when she insulted me because I just googled her now. She is forty-five, I am sixty-two. We did a job (together). This is like about thirthy something years ago. I only did what they asked me to do. I didn’t take money for the job. but the enmity I got from her was terrible. I am wondering if she remembers because I rmember because it was done to me. Now she is demanding respect. You reap what you sow. Karma i a leveler.”

WOW.