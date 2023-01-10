Football Gave Me Some Of The Best Moments Of My Life – Bale

Ex-Real Madrid forward, Gareth Bale has come out to announce his retirement from football. He recently had his say via a press statement, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, after careful and thoughtful consideration, he has decided to call it quits with professional football after enjoying the privilege of being able to realize his dream to become a footballer.

Bale added that football has truly given him some of the best moments of his life and he is forever grateful.

His words, “After careful and thoughtful consideration, I announce my immediate retirement from club and international football,”

“I feel incredibly fortunate to have realised my dream of playing the sport I love. It has truly given me some of the best moments of my life. From my very first touch at Southampton to my last with LAFC and everything in between, shaped a club career that I have an immense pride and gratitude for…