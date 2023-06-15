Football Matches Must Stop Amid Racism Chants – Gianni Infantino

Real Madrid forward, Vinicius Junior is set to head up a FIFA anti-racism committee aiming to give players more input on the issue of discrimination in football. FIFA president, Gianni Infantino recently revealed this while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he also agrees that football matches should be stopped immediately racism is at play because it is not a good look for the sport.

Infantino added that footballers need to work in very safe environments to play their best during games.

His words, “There will be no more football with racism in it. The games should be stopped immediately when it happens. Enough is enough. We need to hear the players and what they need to work in a safer environment. We are very serious about it.”

“We will implement very blunt and strong punishments to end once and for all with the problem of racism in football. We can’t tolerate racism anymore. As president of FIFA, I feel I needed to talk personally with Vinicius about it.”