Four new directives President Buhari gave security chiefs

President Muhammadu Buhari had a sit-down meeting with Security Chiefs on Tuesday and gave them new directives.

This was disclosed by the State House via it’s Twitter handle, shortly after the meeting with the Chief of Defense Staff, Chief of Army Staff, Chief of Air Force Staff and Inspector General of Police among others.

According to the State House, the President had called for the meeting after the terrorist attack on the Abuja-Kaduna train.

Here are the directives

The immediate conclusion of all processes for implementation of the Integrated Security Surveillance & Monitoring(ISSM) Solution for the Abuja-Kaduna Rail Line

Extension of the ISSM Solution to cover Lagos-Ibadan Rail Line

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) management to speedily repair the damaged lines and resume normal service without delay.

Rescue of all kidnapped passengers and manhunt for the terrorists, to ensure they are all made to face justice for the heinous acts. See also Norway’s Coming Electric Vehicle Incentives Recall that a few days ago, terrorists numbering about 200, invaded Kaduna International Airport, killed a security guard attached to the NAMA and also allegedly prevented a Lagos bound commercial aircraft from taking off. A combined detachment of the military and other security agents were, however, deployed to the airport to confront the terrorists. On Monday night, suspected terrorists attacked an Abuja-Kaduna rail line allegedly killing one and injuring many. This is not the first time that the Abuja-Kaduna route of the NRC is experiencing alleged attacks by suspected terrorists. Recall that in October 2021, the NRC announced the immediate suspension of rail service operations on the Abuja-Kaduna route following the alleged detonation of explosives on the train track by bandits. See also Buhari’s Statement On Southeast Laughable – Ex-lawmaker, Ayika The overnight attack which was reported to have occurred between Wednesday night and Thursday morning left passengers traumatised, with witnesses reporting that the attackers also fired live rounds into driver compartments.