Fresh Kaduna Attack Leaves Two Dead

Two individuals were killed in a new bandit i ncident in Kaduna State’s Zango Kataf Local Government Area.

The bandits assaulted Ungwan Taila village in Zango Kataf on Saturday night, killing two villagers, according to the Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs.

The bandits, however, fled the village before the arrival of troops of the Nigerian military.

This comes one week after bandits attacked Kacecere and Madami villages both in Zango Kataf and Kaura local government areas, killing 14 and 38 people in separate incidents.