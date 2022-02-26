Fury Fighting At Wembley Again Is A Fitting Reward For A Champion – Frank Warren

Tyson Fury’s WBC world heavyweight title match against Dillian Whyte has been confirmed to take place on April 23 at Wembley Stadium. The date and venue of the showdown were officially confirmed on Friday, February 25, and the world has been reacting.

According to the promoter, Frank Warren, Tyson Fury coming home to fight under the arch at Wembley Stadium is a fitting reward for the No.1 heavyweight in the world following his exploits vs Wilder.

He added that the fact that this mandatory defence of his WBC title comes against another Brit will only add to the occasion.

Her words, “Tyson Fury coming home to fight under the arch at Wembley Stadium is a fitting reward for the No.1 heavyweight in the world following his exploits across the Atlantic in his epic trilogy against Deontay Wilder.”

“The fact that this mandatory defence of his WBC title comes against another Brit only adds to the occasion. They are two of the biggest characters in British sport and both normally have plenty to say for themselves.”

“It is going to be an incredible night and a huge occasion for sport in this country that will capture the imagination of fans right across the world.”

WOW.

Tyson Luke Fury (born 12 August 1988) is a British professional boxer. He is a two-time heavyweight world champion, having held the WBC, The Ring magazine and lineal titles since defeating Deontay Wilder in February 2020; previously he held the unified WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, IBO, The Ring, and lineal titles after defeating Wladimir Klitschko in 2015.

With his defeat of Wilder, Fury became the third heavyweight, after Floyd Patterson and Muhammad Ali, to hold The Ring magazine title twice, and the first heavyweight in history to have held the WBA (Super), WBC, IBF, WBO, and The Ring magazine titles.

As of April 2020, he is ranked as the world’s best active heavyweight by ESPN, the Transnational Boxing Rankings Board (TBRB), and BoxRec, as well as the second-best active boxer, pound for pound, by BoxRec, sixth by the TBRB, and seventh by ESPN.

Tyson Luke Fury was born on 12 August 1988 in the Wythenshawe area of Manchester to Irish parents Amber and John Fury, and was raised in a house in Styal. Fury was born three months premature and weighed 1 pound (450 g).