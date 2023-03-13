Gabriel Jesus Will Have To Win Back His Place In My Team – Arteta

Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta has come out to say that Gabriel Jesus’ return from injury is a big boost for the team. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, however, the Brazil international must know that he has to win his place back in the team as they challenge for the Premier League title in the games to come.

Arteta added that Jesus definitely looks free and ready since he created 2 chances against Fulham.

His words, “[It is a] big boost [to have him back],” said Arteta. “The first step today. We didn’t know if it was the right game today. He said to me a few days ago ‘I’m still missing something.’ Yesterday I looked in his eyes and he said ‘I’m ready.’ I said ‘OK.'”

“So then we had the opportunity to throw him in. It’s that first step to give him the big boost. He looks free, he looks ready and straight away he generated those two big chances. It’s great to have him back.”

“[But] he has to earn his place like in any other team. We have alternatives who can play in different positions and we have different goals as well to fill in relation to the chemistry of the players and what we ask them to do. It’s a great problem to have, believe me.”

“We try to adapt to the quality of players that we have, to put them in their strengths and position where we want as much as possible. Leo [Leandro Trossard] has very different qualities to Gabi, Martin [Odegaard] complements him really well in terms of the space and understanding with him. It’s great to have that versatility.”