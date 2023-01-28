Gerard Pique Flaunts His New Girlfriend Amid Shakira Diss

Ex-Barcelona defender, Gerard Pique has gone Instagram-official with his new girlfriend, Clara Chia Marti. This is coming weeks after his ex, Shakira released a diss track about him, and fans have been reacting.

Pique cozied up with his new girlfriend on the patio of a restaurant, and they wore matching all-black outfits as they flashed the camera a sly smile.

Check them out,

WOW.