    Login
    Subscribe

    Gerard Pique Flaunts His New Girlfriend Amid Shakira Diss

    Celebrity News By No Comments1 Min Read

    Ex-Barcelona defender, Gerard Pique has gone Instagram-official with his new girlfriend, Clara Chia Marti. This is coming weeks after his ex, Shakira released a diss track about him, and fans have been reacting.

    Gerard Pique with girlfriend, Clara Chia
    Gerard Pique with girlfriend, Clara Chia

    Pique cozied up with his new girlfriend on the patio of a restaurant, and they wore matching all-black outfits as they flashed the camera a sly smile.

    Check them out,

    Gerard Pique and Clara
    Gerard Pique and Clara

    WOW.

    Support InfoStride News' Credible Journalism: Only credible journalism can guarantee a fair, accountable and transparent society, including democracy and government. It involves a lot of efforts and money. We need your support. Click here to Donate

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply