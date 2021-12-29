Ghana Can’t Have An Impact At AFCON 2021 – Frimpong

Ex-Arsenal midfielder, Emmanuel Frimpong has come out to say that Ghana are not good enough to win the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon. He recently revealed this while speaking with the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he doesn’t think the Black Stars has a squad that is good enough to have a meaningful impact at the tournament, but anything can happen in football.

Frimpong added that he believes Ghana can qualify from the group but he expects Morocco to dominate.

His words, “No, I don’t think we have a squad that is good enough but in football, you never know. Nobody backed Italy for the Euros but they won it, you never know.”

“I think they can qualify from the group but I am not sure they can dominate because of Morocco. They have chances of progressing alongside Morocco.”

“I like Egypt because I’m a huge fan of Salah and Arsenal player Elneny, so if Ghana don’t win it, I hope Egypt do. Salah is the biggest player in Africa for me.”