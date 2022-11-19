Ghana Can’t Qualify Ahead Of Portugal, Uruguay And Korea – Muhsin Ertugral

Ex-Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates coach, Muhsin Ertugral has come out to say that Ghana stands no chance of advancing from their World Cup group. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Korea could spring a surprise in a very tough group, but Portugal and Uruguay will definitely prove too strong for the African team.

Muhsin added that Portugal used to be a one-man team, but they are now blessed with amazing talents all across the pitch.

His words, “Portugal is an interesting team,”

“It was always a one-man show, years ago, in which they always had unbelievably great talents and players, but do they have the capacity to reach a certain level? I probably see them in the quarterfinals, but not over, there’s not enough in this team,”

“For me Ghana have got no chance in this group, no chance.”

“Uruguay maybe. Korea is interesting. They have, in the last few years, they have always started Kim Min-jae, who played for Fernebache and now plays for Napoli. He is a great, great defender, and they have many of them.”

“So Korea could be a surprise in the end there.”