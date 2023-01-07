Gianluca Vialli Gave A Lot Of Footballers Courage – Mancini

Italy manager, Roberto Mancini has come out to pay tribute to Gianluca Vialli who passed away on Thursday, aged 58. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Gianluca made him very happy when he was still alive and players loved him immensely because he gave everyone around him lots of courage.

Mancini added that he’ll go forward with Vialli’s strength and make sure he dedicates something relevant to him in the nearest future.

His words, “He was powerless, with little voice, but very lucid. We talked a bit about everything, he even asked me about the get-together in December with the youths. He wanted to know the developments of the project.”

“Luca was smiling, we joked. I told him that he was earning more than me at Sampdoria, the president was paying him more than me. A few days after Sinisa’s farewell, I lose another brother, a little brother, as I liked to call him.”

“We met when we were 16 and we never split. The entire journey together. Azzurri’s youth sector, national team, Samp, joys and pain, victories and defeats. Those two nights at Wembley. Once we cried with sadness and bitterness, many years ago. The other time, we cried with joy, as we were united by destiny, before his death. Gianluca was the best of us, a complete striker, a perfect and courageous man.”

“I’ve long hoped he could become the president of Sampdoria, he would have opened an extraordinary history, as when he was a footballer. It was a privilege to be his friend and a team-mate in football and life.”

“He made me happy. He had a decisive role in the victory of the Euros. Players loved him. Gianluca had the strength and gave us the courage we didn’t know we had which he used to fight the illness, staying with us until he could.”

“I say goodbye to another brother, after Sinisa. With his strength, I’ll go forward to dedicate to him something relevant, which we’ve been dreaming of for a lifetime.”