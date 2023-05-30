Glenn Hoddle Is The Best Manager I Played Under, Not Mourinho – Wayne Bridge

Ex-Chelsea defender, Wayne Bridge has come out to say that former Southampton manager, Glenn Hoddle is the best manager he played under. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, even if he also played for a great like Jose Mourinho, he would go with Glenn just because his attention to detail was incredible.

Wayne added that the way Hoddle got Southampton playing was simply unbelievable, so he had to love playing for him.

His words, “Best (manager) is a really tough one because I’d have to pick between Mourinho and Glenn Hoddle at Southampton. He was unbelievable for me, he did unbelievable for Southampton. I think we were sixth in the league when he left. He was playing a formation, 4-3-3, which no one really talked about a lot, that’s what we were playing at the time. His attention to detail against the other teams, the way he got Southampton playing was unbelievable,”

“Like I said, he was great for me. I was probably just a bit annoyed he never took me to Spurs because I loved playing with him! It’s really hard because obviously Mourinho comes along and he wins loads of trophies, but for me personally, I’d probably say Glenn Hoddle, I think he was unbelievable.”