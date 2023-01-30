God Loves My Late Wife More Than I Do – Chuddy K

Popular singer, Chuddy K has lost his wife, Racheal to cancer. He recently had his say via his social media page, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, his Queen is gone and he never imagined that they will be separated from each other so early in life.

Chuddy K added that God definitely called her because He loves her more than he does.

His words, “My queen is gone. I can’t believe am typing this. Never imagined a day like this would come so early. You fought hard for you life. You did not die of cancer. God called you cus he loves you more than I do. RIP Racheal my love.”

