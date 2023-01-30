    Login
    Subscribe

    God Loves My Late Wife More Than I Do – Chuddy K

    Celebrity News By No Comments1 Min Read

    Popular singer, Chuddy K has lost his wife, Racheal to cancer. He recently had his say via his social media page, and fans have been reacting.

    Chuddy K
    Chuddy K

    According to him, his Queen is gone and he never imagined that they will be separated from each other so early in life.

    Chuddy K added that God definitely called her because He loves her more than he does.

    His words, “My queen is gone. I can’t believe am typing this. Never imagined a day like this would come so early. You fought hard for you life. You did not die of cancer. God called you cus he loves you more than I do. RIP Racheal my love.”

    See also  BBNaija’s Mike And His Wife Storm Mauritius For Their Honeymoon

    WOW.

    Support InfoStride News' Credible Journalism: Only credible journalism can guarantee a fair, accountable and transparent society, including democracy and government. It involves a lot of efforts and money. We need your support. Click here to Donate

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply