Gombe Court Sentences Two Fraudsters and Arraigns Another

On July 31, 2024, Justice A.Y. Yakubu of the Gombe State High Court sentenced two individuals, Vanna Henry Nguna and Morgak Peter, to two years in prison for their involvement in internet fraud.

The convictions highlight the ongoing efforts of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to combat cybercrime and fraud in Nigeria.

Vanna Henry Nguna, also known as Emily Enoch, and Morgak Peter faced separate one-count charges of impersonation. They were prosecuted by the Gombe Zonal Directorate of the EFCC.

The charge against Nguna detailed her actions between January and February 2024. She impersonated a female American national, operating under the pseudonym Emily Enoch, using a fake Gmail account (emily00795@gmail.com) to defraud unsuspecting individuals, primarily foreign men. Her actions violated Section 321 of the Penal Code Law and were punishable under Section 324.

Similarly, Morgak Peter was charged with impersonation, having posed as an online gamer and vendor. Between January and February 2024, Peter created fake Facebook accounts (help zone crisis Ty and TJ field) and an Instagram account (nunji-000) to deceive people. He fraudulently obtained N40,000 through these schemes, violating Section 321 of the Penal Code Law and facing punishment under Section 324.

Upon arraignment, both Nguna and Peter pleaded guilty to their charges. Prosecution counsel A.B. Kware urged the court to convict and sentence them accordingly. Defence counsel Jimoh K. and Yusuf Ali requested leniency, highlighting the defendants’ remorse and status as first-time offenders.

Justice Yakubu sentenced Nguna and Peter to two years in prison each, with the option to pay a fine of N40,000. Additionally, Peter was ordered to restitute the N40,000 he had fraudulently obtained. Both convicts forfeited the Samsung phones used in their crimes to the Federal Government of Nigeria. Their arrest in May 2024, subsequent prosecution, and conviction underscore the EFCC’s commitment to tackling cybercrime.

In a related development, the EFCC arraigned Mohammed Abubakar on July 31, 2024, before Justice A.Y. Yakubu on two counts of obtaining by false pretence. Abubakar’s charges stem from allegations that he defrauded Hassan Shuaibu Kada of N2,070,000 between May and July 2023. Abubakar had claimed the money was for investing in grains, an investment that never materialised, thus violating Section 320(a) of the Penal Code and punishable under Section 322.

Abubakar pleaded not guilty, leading prosecution counsel A.B. Kware to request a trial date. Defence counsel Ishaku David moved for bail, assuring the court of Abubakar’s commitment to stand trial.

Justice Yakubu granted Abubakar bail set at N2,000,000 with two sureties of good standing, who must own property in the state. The case was adjourned to October 21, 2024, for a hearing.

The EFCC’s actions in Gombe State reflect its broader mandate to fight financial crimes across Nigeria. By securing convictions and pursuing new cases, the Commission aims to deter fraudulent activities and uphold justice. The successful prosecution of Nguna and Peter serves as a warning to potential fraudsters, while the arraignment of Abubakar demonstrates the EFCC’s readiness to bring alleged criminals to justice.

The collaboration between the judiciary and the EFCC is crucial in addressing the challenges posed by cybercrime. These cases underscore the importance of robust legal frameworks and vigilant enforcement to protect citizens and maintain public trust. The EFCC’s proactive stance not only brings offenders to justice but also aims to restore confidence in Nigeria’s financial system.

As Nigeria continues to grapple with cybercrime and financial fraud, the EFCC’s efforts in Gombe State are a testament to the agency’s dedication to curbing these issues. Through rigorous prosecution and collaboration with the judiciary, the EFCC aims to create a safer and more secure environment for all Nigerians. The convictions of Nguna and Peter, along with the ongoing case against Abubakar, highlight the critical role of legal enforcement in maintaining justice and upholding the rule of law.