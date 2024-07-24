Good Mama rewards customers at fashion show

Detergent brand, Good Mama, has rewarded customers with over N10m worth of prizes at its ‘Naija Queen Open Market Fashion Show’ across markets in Nigeria.

According to the organisers, the Good Mama fashion show is to showcase the brand’s commitment to both cleanliness and style.

The event was held from July 8 -19, 2024, in markets across Nigeria, including Lagos State markets: Igando, Oke-Arin, Sabo Ikorodu, Tradefair, Mushin, and Ikotun Markets; Kwara State’s Baboko Market; Oyo State’s Bodija and Agebeni Markets, and Ogun State’s Sagamu Market.

Good Mama Brand manager, Ramat Haruna in a statement, said the brand aimed to appreciate and inspire its core customers, especially women.

She said, "We believe that strength comes from within every Nigerian woman. The Naija Queen Open Market Fashion Show allows us to celebrate these women, creating a fun and engaging atmosphere, introducing our enhanced product, and rewarding loyalty while recruiting new customers. "We want to show that with Good Mama, you can have powerful cleaning at an affordable price, without compromising on quality or your dreams." An influencer, Folagade Banks, hosted the fashion show, where contestants competed in various categories, including best dressed, best head-tie style, and the slay mama and slay queen titles. A highlight of the market fashion show tour was the brand's introduction of its improved formula, which it said had a long-lasting fragrance, gentle care for hands, active foaming power, and superior colour protection.