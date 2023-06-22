Gov Fubara faces criticism after appointment of Chief-of-Staff

The Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has appointed Tammy Danagogo as Secretary to the State Government.

Danagogo was the SSG to the immediate past administration, led by former Governor, Nyesom Wike.

Governor Fubara also appointed Chidi Amadi, as his Chief-of-Staff.

Their appointments were contained in a statement dated June 22, 2023, and signed by Boniface Onyedi, the Senior Special Assistant on Media to the Governor.

This comes almost one month after the Governor was sworn into office, a “delayed” appointment which created wide criticism.

Some residents of the state, however, took to their social media handles, especially Facebook to criticize Amadi’s appointment as the Chief-of-Staff owing to his tribe in the state.

A post read, “Opobo is Ikwerre and Ikwerre is Opobo.” This is because some people believe Wike, an indigene of Ikwerre is still in power while, Fubara, an indigene of Opobo is in office.

Another post read, “They never allowed Sim to make an appointment of his own and na Opobo and Riverine turn. Is our God not merciful?”