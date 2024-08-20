Governor Fubara Reaffirms Loyalty to PDP Amid Speculation

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has firmly dispelled swirling rumours about his possible defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), reaffirming his unwavering commitment to the party and emphasising that Rivers remains a stronghold of the PDP.

His statement comes in the wake of widespread speculation suggesting his imminent departure from the party, which has been met with concern by party loyalists and the wider political community.

Governor Fubara addressed these concerns directly during a visit from a high-powered delegation of the PDP Board of Trustees (BoT), led by its Chairman, Senator Adolphus Wabara.

The meeting, held at the Government House in Port Harcourt on Tuesday, served as a platform for the Governor to clarify his position and put to rest any doubts about his political allegiance.

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Nelson Chukwudi, Governor Fubara acknowledged that the recent turmoil within the party had, at times, led him to question his place within the PDP.

However, he expressed that the BoT’s visit had rekindled his conviction and strengthened his resolve to continue his journey with the party that he has long been a part of.

“I want to thank the Chairman and members of the Board of Trustees.

Honestly speaking, if I was having any doubt about my membership of this great party, I think today, I have received a reconfirmation that I am still, despite the drama around, a committed member of this party,” Governor Fubara remarked.

He further expressed his gratitude to the BoT members for making the effort to visit Rivers State, underscoring the importance of their presence as a testament to the party’s unity and shared purpose.

“I want to thank you for taking all the trouble to come to Rivers State to see the governor and the supporters of the party, genuinely.

I need to use that word, genuinely, because we, that are here, are members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), undiluted,” he stated emphatically.

The Governor also highlighted the significance of seeing key figures from the party’s history, including founding members like Chief Bode George, Senator Ahmed Makarfi, and Dr Okwesilieze Nwodo, joining the delegation.

Their involvement, he noted, was a powerful reminder of the party’s legacy and the collective commitment to its future.

“For once, I am happy to see the leaders, among whom are some founding fathers of the PDP, like Chief Bode George, Senator Ahmed Makarfi, Dr Okwesilieze Nwodo, joining the delegation here to talk about the unity of the party.

I want to assure members of our party, genuine members of PDP that are here with us, that this is another hope to show that our decision to stand by the party, still standing by the party, is not a wrong decision,” Governor Fubara reassured.

Senator Wabara, in his address, articulated the BoT’s mission, which was to quell the recent tensions within the PDP in Rivers State and to emphasise the critical importance of maintaining the party’s stronghold in the region.

He cautioned that losing Rivers State to another party would have severe consequences, not just for the PDP, but for Nigeria as a whole.

“We, the Board of Trustees of this party, came here in search of peace and unity within the Peoples Democratic Party.

We have been reading all kinds of things on the pages of newspapers and the Internet, for those who are Internet savvy. But, we, as elders of this great party, decided to come to hear from the horse’s mouth,” Senator Wabara explained.

He expressed the BoT’s concerns over the potential loss of Rivers State, a situation they believe could significantly impact the country’s political future.

“We were scared, sir, when we heard or read speculations, perceptions or what have you, that the party, if we are not careful, might lose Rivers State. Of course, if we lose Rivers State, Nigeria has lost its future,” he warned.

Senator Wabara concluded by urging all party members to adhere strictly to the rule of law, emphasising that while justice might be delayed, it would ultimately prevail.

“We don’t want what happened in 2015 and 2023 to repeat itself. These men and women you see here are very neutral.

But as the conscience of the party, we must go by the rule of law.

And anything you do, going by the rule of law, can never be wrong. It may be delayed, but it cannot be wrong,” he affirmed.

Governor Fubara’s reaffirmation of his commitment to the PDP comes as a significant reassurance to the party’s supporters in Rivers State and beyond, signalling stability and continuity in a time of political uncertainty.

His words, backed by the presence of the BoT’s leadership, reinforce the message that Rivers State remains a PDP stronghold, committed to the party’s ideals and future success.