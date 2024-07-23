Governor Ododo Confident of APC Victory in Upcoming Kogi LG Elections

Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo has expressed confidence that the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) will secure all positions in the forthcoming Local Government election in Kogi State.

Speaking at an expanded State Executive Committee and Critical Stakeholders Meeting in Lokoja on Monday, Ododo asserted that the APC has delivered exceptional performance in the state, setting the stage for an overwhelming victory in the October 19 Local Government election.

Governor Ododo pledged that his administration would ensure a free, fair, and credible election at the Local Government level.

He emphasized an inclusive approach, stating, “The election will be between 40 and 60, meaning 60 percent for men and 40 percent for women.

His Excellency Alhaji Yahaya Bello did 35, but we will do 40. Ours is to build and consolidate on the previous achievement. APC will win all the Local Government seats in Kogi State, Insha Allah.”

He reaffirmed that Vice Chairmen positions would be reserved for women, and no external imposition would be tolerated. “Irrespective of your party, I am here to serve the people of Kogi State.

This mandate is for the people, and my government will be all-inclusive,” Ododo said.

Highlighting his administration’s investment in agriculture, Governor Ododo stated, “We have invested billions of naira in agriculture to ensure food security in Kogi State.”

He also urged collaboration with President Bola Tinubu to address the nation’s economic challenges, appealing for support from Nigerians to enable national progress.

On Local Government autonomy, Governor Ododo declared that since 2016, Local Governments in Kogi State have enjoyed autonomy, with the state government not interfering with their funds.

Addressing aggrieved individuals, Ododo called for unity and collective effort towards the progress of Kogi State.

“We must forget our differences and see how we can make use of our resources for our dear state.

I am ready to go any length to make Kogi State great. This Local Government election will be a testing ground for all of us.

I want to tell Mr. President that we will give APC 100 percent. We don’t have any opposition in Kogi State,” he asserted.