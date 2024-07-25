Governor Sanwo-Olu Must Ban Non-Indigenes From Protesting In Lagos State – Reno Omokri

Ex-Presidential aide, Reno Omokri has come out to react to the upcoming August 1 protest over economic hardship. He recently had his say via his social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to him, he wants the Lagos State government to ensure they ship non-indigenes residing in the state back to their home states where they can express their grievances, because a person from Abia state cannot be protesting in Lagos.

He added that Abia State is the home of state government who owe their workers salaries, therefore their indigenes cannot be protesting in Lagos where the state civil servants and pensioners are actually promptly paid their dues.

WOW.

Reno Omokri (born 1974) is a Nigerian author and social media influencer.

Omokri was the host of Transformation with Reno Omokri, a Christian teaching TV show broadcast (for one season) on San Francisco’s KTLN-TV and Detroit’s Impact Network.

As the Special Assistant to President Goodluck Jonathan, he was noted for using social media to conduct surveys and draw attention to the projects of the Nigerian Government. In 2011, Omokri called for Nigerians living outside Nigeria, to endorse Jonathan for the 2011 elections. Omokri was a signatory of a letter by a group known as G 57 that called for the resignation of Yar’adua.

Reno Omokri successfully supported a campaign to unfollow Nigeria’s president, Muhammadu Buhari on Twitter. His campaign #UnfollowBuhari, led to a 100,000 drop in the Nigerian President’s Twitter following in just 3 hours.