Governorship election: Lagos PDP Publicity Secretary speaks on party forming alliance with LP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Lagos State Chapter on Monday says it is not officially talking with the Labour Party (LP) for any potential alliance ahead of the March 11 governorship and House of Assembly elections.

Mr Hakeem Amode, the Lagos PDP’s Publicity Secretary, stated this in a statement in Lagos.

Amode, who is also the Chairman, Media and Publicity, JandorFunke 2023 Campaign Council, was reacting to speculations from different quarters that opposition parties in Lagos were planning to form an alliance ahead of Saturday’s polls.

He said that it was authoritative to debunk claims by the LP Candidate, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, that he was talking with “the real owners of PDP structure in Lagos State”.

According to him, the statement credited to Rhodes-Vivour came as a disrespect to PDP, insisting that no one could lay claims to the ownership structure of the party.

Amode’s statement read in part, “PDP is a proper democratic party and it is only the State Executive of the party as recognised by the National Body that can be described as the custodian of the PDP under the leadership of the party’s Governorship Candidate Dr Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran (Jandor).

“So, whoever Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour is talking to are only representing themselves and not Lagos PDP as there is no official conversation between the two parties at the moment.

“Jandor isn’t planning to step down for any candidate.”