Graham Potter’s Results Deserve The Sack – Mario Melchiot

Ex-Chelsea defender, Mario Melchiot has advised the Blues to sack Graham Potter due to the club’s poor form. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, all he can say is that Potter would not last this long as a manager during his time because it is clear a change is long overdue.

Mario added that while people talk about him being a great manager, football is all about results.

His words, “In my time, Potter would not last — that’s all I can say. I feel sorry for him. I know everybody’s talking about the great manager he is, but with results like these, I have to be sorry and make a change.”