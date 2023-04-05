Graham Potter’s Sacking Despite Long-Term Plans Is Frustrating – Bruno Saltor

Chelsea interim manager, Bruno Saltor has come out to admit to being frustrated by his colleague’s departure. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Graham was definitely part of Chelsea‘s long-term plans, so it is definitely frustrating to lose such a major part of the project this early in the process.

Bruno, however, added that thinking about the past will not help, so the club will keep looking forward.

His words, “Chelsea, what they are trying to do is a long project as everyone knows. Graham was part of it, we were part of it and I think the vision of the club doesn’t change,”

“Yeah obviously there is frustration because processes take time. All of us know the situation here and it is what it is. Thinking about the past and what has happened before is not helping me now.”