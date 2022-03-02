Grealish Had The Chances To Score 3 Goals Vs Crystal Palace – Pep Guardiola

Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola has come out to say that Grealish wasn’t bought to score goals. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he believes the English midfielder listened too much to what the media say about the importance of stats, but his impact have improved in recent weeks and he is pleased with him.

Pep added that Grealish had a lot of chances against Crystal Palace to score three goals, and he just needs to work on his finishing and final ball.

His words, “Maybe he listened too much to what the people say.”

“It’s wrong but the statistics are better and he plays quite similar to Aston Villa in terms of ball contact.”

“He had the chances against Crystal Palace in 20 minutes to score three goals. It didn’t happen but it’s going to happen. We didn’t buy him to score 45 goals.”

“It’s how you play today if you perform to your maximum, to your best, help your team-mates to make the process defensively and offensively better, it’s enough.”

“Everyone has agents and managers and everything, and say what they have to do better and they listen to a lot of things about what they have to do. He’s playing well. If he wasn’t, I would tell him. That is not the case.”