Group passes vote of confidence on Tinubu ahead of inauguration

Initiative for Leadership Development and Change (ILDC) has passed a vote of confidence on Senator Bola Tinubu, President-elect, Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Chief Ugochukwu Nnam, National Coordinator of the group, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Saturday while congratulating Tinubu ahead of his inauguration on Monday, May 29.

Nnam said that Tinubu’s achievements in leadership roles was a testament of a brighter and prosperous Nigeria under his watch in the future.

“Your outstanding record and achievements in various leadership roles give us immense confidence that you will lead Nigeria into a brighter and more prosperous future.

“Your passion for service, your strong sense of morality and your commitment to the well-being of the people of Nigeria have been evident throughout your career,” he said.

The ILDC boss who expressed confidence in Tinubu’s Presidency, said he would build bridges of unity, prioritize good governance, promote socio-economic development and empower Nigerians to reach their potential.

He expressed the commitment of ILDC to his government, saying they were prepared to support his efforts to drive positive change and sustainable development across the country.

“We believe that collaboration among government, civil society organizations and the private sector is essential for sustainable progress.

“Our organisation is committed to partnering with your jurisdiction to deliver programs and initiatives that address critical issues such as education, health care, poverty reduction, and youth empowerment.”

Nnam, on behalf of Nigerian youths, commended Tinubu’s vision for progress and

determination to create a Nigeria that would thrive on the principles of justice, equality, and opportunity for all.

“Your leadership will undoubtedly inspire a generation of future leaders and leave an indelible mark on our nation’s history.”

He extolled Tinubu’s vision for the future of Nigeria, together with his outstanding leadership skills and vast

experience.

Nnam identified his uncommon leadership qualities as critical elements that distinguished him among his colleagues thereby making him ideal candidate to lead our country towards prosperity and unity.

He reaffirmed the group’s commitment to leadership development and positive change, saying they recognized and appreciated the tremendous responsibility that goes with leading a nation.

“On behalf of the Initiative for Leadership Develop and Change (ILDC), we are confident that under your esteemed leadership, Nigeria will flourish and progress towards unprecedented heights.”

Nnam, however, described Tinubu’s inauguration as the culmination of years of hard work, dedication and continued commitment to public service.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Sen. Bola Tinubu of APC, having emerged victorious in Feb 25, 2023 Presidential Election, will be sworn in on May 29, 2023.