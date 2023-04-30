Gundogan Is A Silent Leader – Pep Guardiola

Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola has come out to share how much he admires his midfielder, Ilkay Gundogan. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Gundogan is such an important player to his team, and he loves the fact that he remains a leader no matter how silent he is on the pitch.

Pep added that the German is always intelligent with his positions and this makes him an exceptional player.

His words, “I love him. I adore him. I’m married, but I adore him! Ilkay is such an important player. Humanity, leading with silence – and yet when he talks everybody listens. He is a football player defined perfectly. An attacking midfielder with a sense of goal and assists. He is so intelligent in the moment and always in the right position. He can also play as a holding midfielder. Ilkay is an exceptional player in all senses.”

“You can’t win anything – you can’t even dream it – unless you want to do it. You talk about Ilkay’s experience. That doesn’t mean what happened in the past will happen in the future but being there many times helps.”