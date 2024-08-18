Gundogan Will Most Likely Stay At Barcelona This Summer – Hansi Flick

Barcelona manager, Hansi Flick has come out to say that he has the feeling Ilkay Gundogan will stay at the club this summer. This is coming amid reports that the Fenerbahce-linked midfielder wants to leave the club, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Gundogan was only left out of the clash vs Valencia because he felt dizzy in training, and not because negotiations were ongoing for him to leave the club.

Flick added that his discussions with him will remain private, and he is now focused on the next match vs Athletic Club.

His words, “As you know, he has had some problems and felt a bit dizzy. We agreed that he would stay at home and I have spoken to him to see how he felt, but what we said to each other remains between us. I have the feeling that he will stay.”

WOW.

