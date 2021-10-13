Gunmen Attacks Police Station, Kidnaps Mother and Daughter in Adamawa

Ngurore Police Station in Adamawa’s Yola South Local Government Area was attacked by gunmen suspected of being kidnappers, according to police.

In the early hours of Sunday, they raided a residence in the region and kidnapped a woman named Hauwa Umaru and her daughter.

Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Sulaiman Ngurore, confirmed the attack via a statement.

He said the gunmen stormed the station at about 2 a.m. on Sunday, but no casualty was recorded.

“The criminals separated into two groups; one attacked the police station to divert the attention of security operatives, while the other group attacked Alhaji Umaru’s house and kidnapped his wife, Hauwa Umaru, and her daughter,” he said.

“The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Mohammed Barde, has ordered the deployment of the operational assets including Police Mobile Force (PMF), Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU), Crack Squad and Anti-Kidnapping units to Ngurore.”

According to the police spokesman, the operational units were expected to carry out confidence-boosting patrols within the hotspots in coordinated operations to rescue the kidnapped victims and apprehend the culprits.

The commissioner assured that the command was committed to working with other patriotic stakeholders towards restoring public order in Ngurore and other parts of the state, he added.

This is despite the fact that Babagana Abubakar, the Head of the Police Intervention Team, was already on the ground coordinating police investigations and rescue operations.

Residents of the state were also urged to conduct themselves in a calm and law-abiding way, and to report any suspicious person(s) in their areas to security officials.