Haaland Has Freedom To Exit Manchester City – Agent

Erling Haaland’s agent, Rafael Pimenta has come out to claim that the striker has the key to the door whenever he decides his time is up at Manchester City. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he has always said one of his priorities as an agent is to offer his clients the key to freedom wherever they are to wherever they want to be.

Rafael added that he hates it when his players are not allowed to make moves when they want to.

His words, “I am in favour of freedom. It’s my battle,”

“I always say that one of my priorities as an agent is to offer the player what I call ‘the key to the door’. When a player goes to a club, I do everything I can to create the conditions for the key to the door to be in his hands. And if tomorrow you can’t stand being there anymore because you don’t like it, or you’re not paid well, or because your wife wants to live in Paris? Then you leave, right? I don’t like it when my player is not free to decide. I’ve done every contract in this agency for the last 25 years. There wasn’t a single time a player said ‘I want to leave’ and couldn’t do it.”