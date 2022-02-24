Haaland Out Weekens BvB – Leon Balogun

Rangers centre-back, Leon Balogun has come out to say that he believes Haaland’s absence from the Borussia Dortmund squad weakens the team. He recently had his say ahead of Thursday’s Uefa Europa League encounter, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, it is always best to compete in every competition with your best legs, and BVB are not doing that at the moment.

Balogun added that it is a sad reality for the German club and it is definitely a disadvantage for them.

His words, “I think in this competition you want to compete against the best and he is one of the best at the moment.”

“So from that perspective, it is a sad thing. But if you look at what he means to Dortmund then surely it is a disadvantage to them, it is going to weaken them a little bit.”

“But mixed feelings. Definitely not going to complain about it though.”