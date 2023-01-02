Haaland’s Mentality Helps Manchester City’s Creative Players – Bernardo Silva

Manchester City striker, Erling Haaland doesn’t care about touching the ball during games, Bernardo Silva has said. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he believes that Haaland not caring about having the ball during games is a good thing because that mindset benefits Manchester City’s creative playmakers.

Silva added that Haaland only cares about scoring and helping the team win matches.

His words, “The thing about Erling is that he doesn’t care about touching the ball. He is one of those players that for example if you play me as a false nine or Phil Foden, after a game playing in that position it is not easy because you don’t touch the ball many times and you get frustrated because you need to touch the ball to feel a part of the game. The good thing about Erling is that he is there and if he doesn’t touch the ball for 30 minutes, but he touches it once and he scores, he is happy and delighted. To have that kind of player who is so focused on just the end of the product is great because he knows what he is there for and he does it perfectly.”