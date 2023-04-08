Haaland’s Talent Is Incredible – Pep Guardiola

Manchester City striker, Erling Haaland is at the same level as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, Pep Guardiola has said. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the second goal Haaland scored is definitely top-notch because it is not easy to pull off such a great skill in front of goal.

Pep added that Erling’s talent is incredible, and Manchester City will always need him on the pitch.

His words, “The second goal was amazing. It is not easy to pick the ball up in the sky and put it on the grass,”

“His talent is really good. We need him. The first half was not our best level but he changed the game. As a top scorer we lived two incredible decades with Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi but he is on that level. He scores a lot of goals. I am very happy with 65 minutes after injury and he helped us again.”