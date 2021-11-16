Hardwork Won’t Bring Wealth – Iheoma Emenike

Popular wife of Nigerian footballer, Emmanuel Emenike, Iheoma has come out to shade hardworkers. She recently had her say via her social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

Her words, “Hard workers indeed work from morning till night yet nothing valuable to show for it.”

See reactions, An Instagram user @grt_khali wrote, “Lets assume she’s talking to someone but not bold to use @ . But if she’s shading us for trying our best to survive then auntie you dey mad”.

@mz_elearnor, “I need to tactically understand this shade!!! Without marrying your footballer husband please what’s your worth?? All these ones who can’t stand without a man￼￼￼”.

@debsextra, “What’s this ‘nothing’? Isn’t there dignity in labour again? Why shade people hustling hard legitimately for their daily bread? Na wa o”.

@j_boy86, “It is always better to keep mouth shut than to say things which most people can consider insensitive.grace of Gof makes it easier for u to see the reward of your hardwork.”

