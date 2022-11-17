Harvey Weinstein Tried To Force Me Into A Threesome With A Call Girl – Natassia Malthe

Hollywood actress, Natassia Malthe has come out to say that Harvey Weinstein once tried to make her engage in a threesome with him and a prostitute. She recently had her say at his r*pe trial, and fans have been reacting.

According to her, she actually saw a prostitute give him oral s*x in a hotel room when she dropped off an audition tape in the past, and he tried to get her to join them.

Natassia added that Harvey basically had her by the throat, as if she didn’t comply with his advances, her career would be derailed.

Her words, “I’m not the type of person to do a threesome, I’m just not wired that way.”

“I said I do not want any hanky-panky. I told him that.”

“And this prostitute, who I think is a prostitute. Is like, ‘oh she’s so shy’ and her and Weinstein were laughing. And she gave him a blowjob.”

“I was still trying to manage the situation because I really wanted to be able to do a quality movie.”

“She was coaxing me into it like come on, come on, and put on a robe.”

“He has you by the f****g throat, knowing that if you don’t comply, that your career is down the drain, knowing that this thing you’ve worked on for months. And that’s not right.”