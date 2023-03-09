Haters Of My Marriage Will Keep Experiencing Pain As My Marriage Flourish – Kwam 1

Popular Fuji maestro, Wasiu Ayinde Marshal has finally come out to react after being dragged for refusing a public display of affection from his wife, Emmanuella. He recently had his say via a press statement, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, rumor mongers spreading news that all is not well with their marriage are very wrong, and they are simply turning what is inconsequential to something they feel in their delusion.

Kwam 1 added that the gossips who believe that the union will not work will continue to be in perpetual agony because the marriage will keep flourishing.

His words, “Our attention has been drawn yet again to another rounds of unofficial and unreliable piece of information that the Mayegun of Yorubaland, K1 de Ultimate is not in love with his darling wife hence the rejection of her kiss at his surprise birthday gig held at Radisson Blu over the weekend.

These rumour mongers have turned what ordinary was inconsequential to something they feel in their delusion, they should celebrate and spread for a gain we do not understand.

It is rather unfortunate that these rumour spinners who thrive only in negativity should be able to see through their hate that love indeed has found a place to stay permanently in the couple’s hearts.

Rasheed said K1 and Emmanuella love each other dearly and this should be understood by those who are waiting to rejoice at any bad news about the couple.

Many of these gossips believe that the union will not work are in perpetual agony when they see the marriage flourishing. It engulfs them with sadness and pain so much that their daily activities is to shop endlessly for ways to transfer their unhappy mode to a couple who is constantly enjoying the bliss of their union.

Signed: Kunle Rasheed

(for K1 de Ultimate band).”