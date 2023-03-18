Havertz Gives Everything On The Pitch – Graham Potter

Chelsea manager, Graham Potter has come out to say that he knows the playing position that suits Kai Havertz the most at the club. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Havertz is still young and can play in a lot of positions, but even if he is leading the line now, playing behind the striker suits him best.

Potter added that the German forward is a confident player who gives everything on the pitch.

His words, “That’s the thing, Kai is still young and can play in lots of positions. He is probably not quite leading the line now, he’s behind the line, and that’s probably his best position,”

“Although I would not rule anything out with Kai because the mentality is there and he has got all the attributes to do anything.”

“I think he is a confident player, but he is also someone who you need to help. I can’t speak highly enough of him, to be honest. He has given everything all the time, does his absolute best, takes responsibility, and is an absolute dream to work with as a coach. He wants to learn, wants to improve, and gives his best to the team. He deals with adversity in a sensible, mature way, and rides out the storm. Then, because of the quality he has, he gets his rewards.”