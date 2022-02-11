Having A Kid To Call My Own Is Beautiful – Omashola

Popular reality TV star, Omashola has come out to flaunt the first photo of his son, Eyitemi. He recently shared the picture on his Instagram page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

See what Omashola shared,

His words, ”Watching my boy being birthed was a life changing experience for me, I am godfather to so many kids and I’ve raised quite the number, but having one that I can call my own is a completely different kind of feeling.

Little man will be exactly 31 days today.

My son Eyitemi Daniel Oburoh.”

WOW.