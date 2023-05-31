Having Adamu as APC Chairman, Omisore as secretary double tragedy – Lukman

The National Vice Chairman, North West, of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Salihu Lukman, has described having Senator Abdullahi Adamu as the National Chairman of the party and Senator Iyiola Omisore as the National Secretary as a double tragedy that befell the ruling party.

Lukman, in a statement issued Wednesday, said Adamu, with the support of Omisore, has ensured that other higher organs of the party have been grounded, except the National Working Committee (NWC).

He stressed that in the case of the NWC, it was more a case of spoon-feeding members with convenient information, adding that where challenged, as was the case with the court case aimed at restoring constitutional order in the party, the National Legal Adviser, Barr. Ahmed El-Marzuq, became handy with spurious legal interpretations, which are anything but legal, bereft of any logic.

According to him, “It is already a tragedy that two undeniably hardcore conservatives will be given the task of leading the APC as National Chairman and National Secretary. How can a party envisioned to be progressive have such a misfortune?”

Lukman accused Adamu and Omisore of spewing up hardcore ethnic Northern arguments against the zoning decisions approved by the NWC of the party.

He noted that part of the test would be whether President Bola Tinubu, having agreed together with the APC NWC on the zoning formula for the leadership of the 10th National Assembly, just sit and watch conservative right-wing elements within the APC use Northern ethnic arguments to mobilise for the defeat of endorsed APC candidates for the leadership of the 10th National Assembly

Lukman added: “The same conservative bloc is now spewing up hardcore ethnic Northern arguments against the zoning decisions approved by the NWC following the outcome of consultations between Sen. Abdullahi Adamu-led NWC team with President Tinubu. As if those consultations were not designed to produce agreements, once the NWC approved the recommendation for zoning the leadership of the 10th National Assembly, Sen. Abdullahi Adamu, instead of acting as the National Chairman, facilitating the implementation of decisions of organs of the party, he is acting as a factional leader opposing the decision of the NWC.”

He noted that instead of working for the success of the decision of the NWC through activating meetings of higher organs of the party to confer more legitimacy to the decision of the NWC, Adamu seems to be more interested in ensuring that the 2015 model of rebellious leadership emerges in the 10th National Assembly.