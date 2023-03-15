Hazard Isn’t Playing Because He Can’t Bench Vinicius Junior – Ancelotti

Real Madrid manager, Carlo Ancelotti has come out to insist that his relationship with Eden Hazard is not cold. This is coming despite claims that the pair are no longer on speaking terms at Real Madrid, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the player has been very honest with him since they met at the club, and even if they do not speak very often, they have mutual respect for each other.

Ancelotti added that Hazard is not playing because Vinicius Junior continues to offer more than enough to his team.

His words, “The relationship is not cold. Look, you have to appreciate both things: Hazard has been honest, because I don’t talk to him much, it’s the truth. Talking is a question of character, you feel more comfortable with some people than with others. But the most important thing for me is that if we don’t talk a lot and if he doesn’t play a lot, he respects me, just like I respect him in the same exact way. Why doesn’t he play? Because there is a lot of competition and in his position there is a player who is contributing a lot, which is Vinicius.”

“For next year I am counting on the players that the club puts at my disposal.”