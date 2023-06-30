    Login
    Henceforth, I’ll Only Help Financially When I’m Sure Where The Govt Is Leading Us Economically – Oke Bakassi

    Popular comedian, Okey Bakassi has come out to tell intending beggars that he is currently not in any position to assist them financially. He recently had his say via his Twitter page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

    According to him, the honest truth is that he will only be able to help when he confirms where the government is taking Nigeria to, economically.

