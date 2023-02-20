Henderson Is The Most Inspirational Leader I’ve Worked With – Mane

Ex-Liverpool forward, Sadio Mane has come out to name the best finisher he has worked with. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Divock Origi has to be the man best placed to put the ball in the net if an opportunity falls his way, and he also considers Henderson the most inspirational leader he has worked with.

Mane added that he craves for the pace of Alphonso Davies and the dribbling ability of Jamal Musiala.

WOW.