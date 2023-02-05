    Login
    Hollywood Actor, Alec Baldwin Formally Charged With Manslaughter

    Hollywood actor, Alec Baldwin has been officially charged with involuntary manslaughter following the death of cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins. Recall that Baldwin discharged a prop gun on the set of independent movie, Rust in October 2021, accidentally striking and killing Hutchins and injuring director, Joel Souza who survived.

    The 64-year-old and the film’s armourer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed have now been charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter in the commission of a lawful act.

    In a copy of the court documents, it was revealed that Baldwin knew the drill and he was aware that the armourer should have been present to check the gun and make sure it was safe.

    A statement read, “Baldwin had only received ?minimal training on firearms? even despite requests from Gutierrez-Reed.”

    “Whether guided by (Hutchins?) directions or not, Baldwin knew the first rule of gun safety is never point a gun at someone you don?t intend on shooting.”

    “In addition, always assume a gun is loaded. Had Baldwin performed the required safety checks with the armorer, Reed, this tragedy would not have occurred.”

