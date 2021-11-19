Hoodlums Attack APC Factional Meeting In Osogbo

Hoodlums on Thursday afternoon attacked members of the All Progressives Congress party (APC) at Oranmiyan House, Osogbo.

The members who were attacked are those who belong to The Osun Progressives (TOP) faction under the leadership of Adelowo Adebiyi.

Information made available to the media indicates that the hoodlums arrived at the venue of the TOP meeting in a black Sienna minivan and began shooting sporadically.

Reports say the hoodlums gained access into the compound because the personnel of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps who maintained security at the premises were not on ground at the time of the attack.