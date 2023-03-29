Hope beams for local govt election in Kwara

There are strong indications that the Kwara State government may soon conduct local government elections in the 16 local councils of the state.

This followed the submission of seven nominees for the board of the Kwara State Independent Electoral Commission, KWSIEC, by Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq to the State House of Assembly.

According to the re-elected governor, “Having now cleared all legal logjams on its way, the process for the conduct of the local government election has begun.

“This begins with the immediate constitution of the KWSIEC board once the nominees have been confirmed by the parliament,” governor Abdulrazaq asserted in a statement in Ilorin on Wednesday by his Chief Press Secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye.

“This will be followed earnestly by other steps already stipulated in the law, including notice of election.”

InfoStride News recalls that opposition political parties in the state thoroughly criticised and used the failure of the ruling All Progressives Congress in the state to conduct local council elections against the government in the pre-electioneering campaign.

The government had also argued that since the matter was in court, it could not do otherwise than wait till the case was dispensed by the law court to clear the way for the exercise.