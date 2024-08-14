House of Reps Tribunal Overturns Igboeze North/Udenu Enugu Election Result, Declares LP’s Agbo Winner

In a significant development, the House of Representatives tribunal has annulled the election result of the Igboeze North/Udenu federal constituency and ousted Simon Atigwe from his position.

The tribunal has declared Dennis Nnamdi Agbo of the Labour Party (LP) as the rightful winner of the constituency’s rerun election.

The rerun election, held on February 3, 2024, had initially seen Atigwe of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) declared the victor by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Atigwe was announced as the winner with 23,863 votes, narrowly defeating Agbo, who garnered 23,226 votes.

However, Agbo, who had originally won the February 25, 2023, election, found his victory overturned by an appellate court.

This led him to challenge the rerun election result through the tribunal.

His legal team argued that the rerun was fraught with irregularities, including incorrect result computations and significant breaches of the Electoral Act.

On Wednesday, August 14, 2024, the tribunal, presided over by Justice H.N. Kunaza, ruled in favour of Agbo.

The tribunal found merit in Agbo’s petition and declared him the legitimate winner of the Igboeze North/Udenu federal constituency election.

The ruling invalidated the additional 2,000 votes that had been allocated to Atigwe and restored the results of the February 25, 2023, election.

The tribunal’s ruling re-established the votes from the original election, with Agbo securing 28,870 votes and Atigwe receiving 14,229 votes.

Consequently, the tribunal concluded that Atigwe was not duly elected based on the valid votes cast.

As a result, the certificate of return issued to Atigwe was deemed invalid and is to be withdrawn.

In light of this ruling, a new certificate of return will be issued to Dennis Nnamdi Agbo, affirming him as the elected representative for the Igboeze North/Udenu federal constituency.

This decision marks a pivotal moment in the electoral process, reflecting the tribunal’s commitment to addressing electoral discrepancies and upholding democratic principles.

The tribunal’s judgement underscores the importance of transparent and accurate electoral processes and highlights the role of judicial bodies in ensuring electoral integrity.

The ruling has significant implications for the political landscape in the constituency and reinforces the need for rigorous adherence to electoral regulations.

As the political environment in Igboeze North/Udenu adjusts to this development, both the PDP and LP are likely to recalibrate their strategies.

The electoral dispute has also drawn attention to the broader issues of electoral management and the need for reforms to enhance the credibility of Nigeria’s electoral system.

The tribunal’s decision is expected to be met with mixed reactions from the political parties involved and the electorate.

While Agbo and his supporters will view the ruling as a victory for electoral justice, Atigwe’s camp may contest the decision or seek further legal recourse.

Overall, the tribunal’s action highlights the ongoing challenges faced by Nigeria’s electoral system and the vital role of judicial oversight in ensuring that democratic processes are upheld.

The outcome of this case will likely influence future electoral disputes and contribute to discussions on improving electoral integrity in Nigeria.