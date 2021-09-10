How PDP Will Win Anambra – Akinwonmi, Okowa

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says it will win the November 6 Anambra governorship election by closing ranks.

Acting National Chairman, Yemi Akinwonmi spoke on Thursday in Abuja when he inaugurated the campaign council.

Akinwonmi said the party was optimistic that members selected were competent enough to deliver the state back to PDP.

He said the cooperation of all and sundry is expected for the actualisation of PDP’s dream.

The chairman thanked all the aspirants who contested with the candidate, Valentine Ozigbo.

He appealed to them to help the flagbearer deliver Anambra to PDP.

“We call on all of us to set aside differences and look at the PDP and Nigeria above personal consideration. Anambra is winnable”, Akinwonmi said.

Council Deputy Chairman and Delta Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa declared that the party would emerge victorious.

“We want to reassure the party that we are going to put in all efforts to ensure that we reconcile everyone.

“We will go into that election as one body and definitely we are going to win that election by the special grace of God”, Okowa added.