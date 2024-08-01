I Admire How Erik ten Hag Has Fought Back Against His Critics – David Moyes

Ex-West Ham manager, David Moyes has come out to reveal Manchester United’s biggest problem. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he believes MUFC‘s biggest problem has nothing to do with the manager or players, because it is clearly Manchester City and Pep Guardiola.

Moyes added that he admires how Erik ten Hag has been determined to fight back against the criticism that regularly come his way.

His words, “Erik ten Hag is fighting it at the moment, but he’s done well given the massive amount of pressure on him. Sometimes issues with the manager are easy things for the players to use as excuses. Players at United used to have an unbelievable winning culture inside the club. Ten Hag has been fighting a battle for the past two years, and let’s not forget he’s won two trophies in that time. I admire him for his determination to fight back against the criticism.

There was a situation in the summer where people are talking about the security of his job, and I disagree with that, I think it’s a horrible position to put the manager, he’s dealt with that with incredible dignity. He’s come back and is challenging and fighting, he wants to make it right.”

Overall, United’s biggest problem isn’t their manager or their players, it’s Manchester City and Pep Guardiola.”

WOW.

