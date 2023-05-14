I Apologize To Arsenal Fans For Our 2nd Half Performance Vs Brighton – Arteta

Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta has come out to apologize to the fans over the way his team capitulated in the second half against Brighton. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, beating Newcastle away from home and losing to Brighton at home has definitely been a painful turnaround of events, so it is normal for the entire team to be feeling down.

Arteta added that he can only apologize to the fans for the second half of football they witnessed.

His words, “It’s a really different feeling to the feeling that we all had last Sunday [against Newcastle] when we felt proud and we felt that we really did what we needed to win in certain moments. Today is completely the opposite. We have to apologise to our people especially for the second half.”

“We fought really hard to be in the position we are in and today we were in a critical moment to keep hoping and digging for that dream. When you have to play in these moments you cannot do what we did in the second half. If a team is capable of doing that when it comes to the biggest stage, there’s a lot of things to analyse and think about because it cannot happen.”